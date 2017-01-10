Speedo Joins Forces With aquaphysical and International Fitness Enthusiasts to Launch New Multi Functional Collection

LONDON, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Speedo, the world's leading swimwear brand has joined forces with global fitness trend, aquaphysical to celebrate the launch of H 2 O Active, a versatile eco-friendly new work out collection for women to wear in AND out of the water.

Floatfit®, a low-impact, cross-training workout on water by aquaphysical demonstrates the full potential of the H 2 O Active collection, with classes incorporating a mix of both water and land based exercises using the aquabase® board.

To demonstrate the versatility of the new collection, four international fitness enthusiasts; AJ Odudu (UK), Lucile Woodward (France), Denise Dellagiacoma (Italy) and Echo Chu (China) put the H 2 O Active collection to the test during an aquaphysical Floatfit® class.

"I really like the Floatfit® training. It gives double the results because it is super intense and you need more strength, more concentration and, of course, more balance!" Denise Dellagiacoma, fitness blogger and specialist instructor.

"I love the H20 Active collection, it's super comfortable and looks amazing on! It's the first work-out wear I've tried specifically designed for water and land exercise, such a good idea. Trying the aquaphysical class in the kit was so much fun and much harder than it looks. I fully recommend trying a class, fun and fitness is the perfect combination." AJ Odudu, presenter, Personal Trainer and fitness blogger.

The H 2 O Active range is constructed from chlorine-resistant POWERFLEX ECO fabric. This fabric includes 78% ECONYL® yarn - an innovative nylon fibre made from regenerated plastics including abandoned fishing nets that might otherwise harm animals in the ocean.

Taking the fitness world by storm, aquaphysical has created a unique, effective and challenging way to exercise using the movement of water. "We have invented the revolutionary aquabase®. The first ever floating exercise mat - now selling to clubs and individuals worldwide. The Floatfit® classes are great fun!" Leila Francis-Coleman, Creator of Aquaphysical.

The H 2 O Active collection bridges the gap between function and style. H 2 O Active is available from January 2017 from http://www.speedo.com .

About Speedo® The world's leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world's first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER - the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. In 2015, Speedo launched the Fastskin LZR Racer X, the first suit engineered to help swimmers feel their fastest. Its development was made possible through analyses of the physical and psychological aspects of competitive swimming with over 330 elite swimmers, including multiple world-record holder Ryan Lochte. Speedo is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world.

About aquaphysical Inventors of the aquabase® based in the south of England, aquaphysical is known internationally. Using water to transform fitness it designed and created the revolutionary aquabase® in 2014. After in depth discussions and extensive product trials with experienced fitness professionals, including yoga and pilates instructors, personal trainers and physiotherapists. The world's first floating exercise mat was available to buy in early 2015. To complement the aquabase®, aquaphysical launched the effective floatfit® exercise programmes - designed to improve strength and flexibility - that are taking place from as far apart as Holland and New Zealand.