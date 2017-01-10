Correlsense is Now Recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites

TEL AVIV, Israel, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Application performance monitoring (APM) leader Correlsense announced that the company has been included in the December 2016 "Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites" report by Gartner Analysts, Cameron Haight and Federico De Silva. Assessment criteria for vision include market understanding, marketing strategy, and sales strategy, offering (product) strategy, business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation and geographic.

"We are very happy to be positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring Suites," says Lanir Shacham, CEO and founder of Correlsense. "We strongly believe in the value that SharePath software provides as a breakthrough in enterprise IT application performance management and this is simply additional acknowledgement of what our global customers and partners already understand."

Notable recent milestones for Correlsense include:

In January 2017 , Correlsense announced one of the world's leading financial institutions had renewed its SharePath license for 8th consecutive year, the latest acknowledgement that SharePath continues to be one of the financial service industry's most trusted names in application performance management and banking optimization.

, Correlsense announced a new strategic partnership with the company CVCS Korea LLC., to bring the benefits of application management and transaction tracing monitoring into . In May 2016 , Correlsense announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Correlsense a patent for its Apparatus and Method for Tracking Transaction Related Data. The patent which is valid for the next 20 years tracks transactional data within the heterogeneous computing environments found in most enterprises.

, Correlsense announced a new strategic marketing partnership with DJT Group (Pty) Ltd trading as ASG Africa, heralding the arrival of Correlsense's award winning SharePath software into . The partnership is a direct continuation of the company's strategy to collaborate with local channel partners to make SharePath available to enterprises around the world. In January 2016 , Correlsense announced it had ended 2015 with record-breaking profits. Correlsense's success can be attributed to number of factors, including a combination of product maturity, market awareness and a wider ecosystem of distributors.

About Correlsense

Correlsense is a leading enterprise Application Performance Management (APM) company, delivering customers value by ensuring that all business-critical applications perform effectively. SharePath, its flagship product, is the APM product of choice for business and IT operations managers who rely on complex enterprise applications. Correlsense paints a complete and dynamic picture of IT service levels and performance, andoffersreal-user monitoringof applications that span mobile, SaaS, cloud, data center and legacy platforms. SharePath customers include some of the world's largest financial, telecom, utilities and healthcare firms. For more information, visithttp://www.correlsense.com.

Required Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

