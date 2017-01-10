Industrial Safety Footwear Market to hit $7.8bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industrial Safety Footwear Market size is slated to surpass 300 million pairs by 2024 with product demand growing based on increasing workplace hazards and strong regulatory framework by OSHA, ILO and BSI to ensure employee safety; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Worker exposure to hazards which involve falling objects, chemicals, electrical contact and moving machinery, may risk foot injury. Falls, trips and slips altogether accounted for over 15% of the total incidents which can be prevented by protective wear and industrial safety footwear market products with superior surface grips. They significantly reduce the risk of cut from sharp edges and impact of falling objects, thereby boosting demand. Industrial shoes can bear impact of approximately 200 joules and offers electricity and heat resistant characteristics.

Industrial protective footwear market growth faces a challenge due to cheaper substitute from availability of duplicate and inferior quality products from local manufacturers. Premium or established brands in the industrial safety footwear industry face competition from inexpensive products manufactured by local companies by using low quality or spurious materials.

Industrial safety footwear market price is influenced by factors which include raw material quality, purchasing volume, product diversity and established brand equity. These factors have led to differential pricing of individual products across the industry in various countries.

Key insights from the report include:

China industrial safety footwear market from construction applications should witness significant gains, to surpass 30 million pairs by 2024. Strong infrastructure spending along with growing awareness for worker safety should drive regional industry demand.



Brazil industrial safety footwear market size from food processing industry should witness strong growth by 2024. Food & processing industry is a significant part of the national economy and is witnessing technical development by acquiring modern machinery.



, and UAE, may witness significant growth. Favorable government policies to increase construction spending along with expected capacity addition in petrochemical industry should industrial protective shoes market to ensure employee protection against workplace hazards. Global industrial safety footwear market share is competitive. Some of the companies operating in the market include V.F. Corporation, Dunlop Boots , Bata Industrials, Uvex Group, Honeywell International, JAL Group France, COFRA, Simon Corporation, Hewats Edinburgh, Liberty Group, and Rock Fall.

