Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Worth $773.1 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalbrain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics marketis expected to reach USD 773.1 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to pose lucrative growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of various brain cancers, particularly glioblastoma, coupled with rising geriatric population.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )

Increasing Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the health sector, which are modernizing diagnostic imaging and radiology services, are supporting the expansion of this industry. Emerging technologies like Sodium Magnetic Resonance Imaging([23]Na MRI), Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Chemical Exchange Saturation Transfer (CEST) are used to detect the response of brain tumors in multicenter clinical trial settings. In addition, these technologies are helpful in quantitatively imaging tumor response to therapies, thereby promoting their use during treatment.

These technologies have the potential to extend MRI beyond anatomical imaging by providing information on physiology and cellular metabolism, thereby increasing the efficiency of diagnosis. Hence, the market is expected to witness productive growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, ongoing research in molecular diagnostics to understand cell biology at cellular level of malignancy and identification of gene mutations associated with malignancy is anticipated to significantly contribute toward the growth of the industry.

On the other hand, high cost of diagnosing brain tumors, which ranges from USD 450 to 12,200, is likely to hinder the growth of the global brain tumor diagnosis market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market Analysis By Type (MRI, CT Scan, Tissue Sampling, PET-CT Scan, Cerebral Arteriogram, Lumbar Puncture, Molecular Testing, And EEG), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-tumor-diagnosis-and-therapeutics-market

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

CT scan segment held a lucrative revenue share in 2015 and is also likely to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

Chemotherapy is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to presence of a large research pipeline by the industry players.

North America is expected to dominate the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced technologies amongst the population in this region. In addition, increasing consumer disposable income supported by healthcare insurance and reimbursement policies in the U.S. is expected to spur growth.

is expected to dominate the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced technologies amongst the population in this region. In addition, increasing consumer disposable income supported by healthcare insurance and reimbursement policies in the U.S. is expected to spur growth. Some of the key players for the brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market are GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Philips Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers; Toshiba Corporation; Fujifilm Corporation; Shimadzu Corporation; Carestream Health; Merck & Co.; Astra Zeneca; Bristol Myer Squibb; Novartis; and Roche Diagnostics.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fetal-monitoring-analysis-market

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aesthetic-lasers-and-energy-devices-market

Live Cell Imaging Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/live-cell-imaging-market

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-ecg-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market on the basis of type, therapeutics, and region:

Brain Tumor Diagnosis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) MRI CT Scan Tissue Sampling PET-CT Scan Cerebral Arteriogram Lumbar Puncture Molecular Testing EEG

Brain Tumor Therapeutics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Surgery Radiation Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy Targeted Therapy

Brain Tumor Diagnosis and Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa



Read Our Blogs - Brain tumor diagnostics & therapeutics market: Analyst Perspective

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com