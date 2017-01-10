Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Expedit A/S for not disclosing the interim report within 2 months after the end of the accounting period cf. rule 3.3.3 in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/



In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.



