Both Main Market and Nasdaq First North continue to attract issuers from a wide range of sectors. Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Market gains further traction in 2016. Stockholm, January 10, 2017 - The volume of listed corporate bonds on Nasdaq's Nordic markets grew to a new all-time high during 2016. At the end of last year, the total value of listed corporate bonds on Nasdaq Nordic's main markets was 65.8 billion euros, an increase of 4.8 percent since 2015 and 54 percent since 2011. A large portion of the growth comes from the Swedish market, which makes up 71 percent of the listed corporate bond volume at Nasdaq's Nordic markets.



The bond issuers operate in a large spectrum of industries and the Nasdaq's Nordic Bond Markets have become increasingly diversified in 2016. While Swedish real estate and financial companies still represent the majority of the listed corporate debt, 2016 saw a further diversifications in the types of industries reaching out to the primary debt markets for capital, with online gaming and health food companies among the new issuers.



A record has also been set for the growth market, Nasdaq First North. Seventeen bonds with a total volume of 404 million euros were listed on Nasdaq First North in 2016.



"We are pleased to see that our efforts in developing the Nordic Bond markets have been successful", says Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, head of Nordic Fixed Income at Nasdaq. "The First North Bond Market has improved the ability of small and medium size companies to attain external financing, providing a compelling alternative to loan funding in light of increasingly strict capital requirements on banks."



During 2016, 1.2 billion EUR was raised on the Sustainable Bond Market, bringing the total volume of sustainable bonds to 1.9 billion EUR.



"We are especially proud of our small but rapidly growing Sustainable Bond Market, helping companies grow and create more jobs in a more sustainable way. When we launched the market in 2015, it was the first Sustainable Bond Market in the world. We are proud to have listed 36 instruments since then and look forward to welcoming many more in the future", says Ann-Charlotte Eliasson.



More companies are also taking advantage of the opportunity to issue corporate bonds in foreign currencies. During 2016, bonds were listed in a variety of currencies such as NOK, GBP, EUR and USD, both on First North and the main market.



Number of New Listed Total Number of Total Volume Listings Volume MEUR Listed Bonds Listed MEUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Main Market 223 15,243 964 60,446 First North 17 404 33 1,092 Sustainable 22 1,199 36 1,944 Bonds Total 262 16,846 1,033 63,482



Largest Corporate Bond Issuers of 2016 ----------------------------------------------------- Main Market ----------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Bank AB 1 230 806 217,27 € Länsförsäkringar Bank AB 930 290 898,83 € Skandiabanken AB 695 104 997,44 € Vasakronan AB 559 846 972,37 € Willhem AB 553 993 456,61 € Sustainable Bonds ----------------------------------------------------- Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB 221 597 382,64 € Vasakronan AB 214 280 487,93 € Skåne läns landsting 125 432 480,74 € Hemsö Fastighets AB 104 527 067,28 € Sveaskog AB 104 527 067,28 € First North Bond Market ----------------------------------------------------- MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB 104 527 067,28 € ALM Equity AB 62 716 240,37 € HanCap AB 49 137 334,98 € Adapta Fastigheter Aktiebolag 33 971 296,87 € Tobin Properties AB 31 358 120,19 €



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $10.0 trillion and approximately 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: David Augustsson +46 8 405 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com