Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Blue Vision A/S for not disclosing information regarding changes in the board of directors as soon as possible, cf. rule 3.3.9 and rule 3.1 in the Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/



In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66