Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Ambu A/S for not having ensured confidentiality prior to disclosure of an interim report cf. Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 3.1.



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/



In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66