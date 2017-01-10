It has been a particularly busy last 12 months for Sonnedix, which has seen the company significantly increase its solar plant operating capacity and also attract substantial investment from institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The company looks as though it will carry this momentum into 2017, with a significant purchase agreement so early in the year.

The agreement is for Centerbridge Partners' 136 MW Vela Portfolio in Spain, a country in which solar's flame has all but been extinguished in the last couple of years. The 136 MW is made up of 43 utility-scale plants that are fully operational and financed, with ...

