Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 91 Ordinary shares on 5 January 2017 at a price of 215.2p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement.

Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 69,487 Ordinary shares, representing 0.42% of the issued share capital.



Maitland Administration Services Limited

Corporate Secretary

Tel. 01245 398984