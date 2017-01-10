sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.01.2017 | 11:22
PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 10

CHELVERTON SMALL COMPANIES DIVIDEND TRUST PLC

The Company has been advised that Lord Lamont, a Director of the Company, purchased 91 Ordinary shares on 5 January 2017 at a price of 215.2p each. The shares were purchased via a dividend reinvestment arrangement.

Lord Lamont's notifiable interest in the Company's shares now totals 69,487 Ordinary shares, representing 0.42% of the issued share capital.


Maitland Administration Services Limited
Corporate Secretary
Tel. 01245 398984


