Fiberglass Flooring Market Size to Reach $987 Million By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfiberglass flooring marketis expected to reach USD 987 million by 2025, according to a new report conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing application in industrial, residential and commercial buildings owing to the longer lifespan of floors coupled with better aesthetics will drive growth over the upcoming years. Moreover, the rising demand for residential buildings in light of population growth, increasing income levels, and favorable government initiatives will aid in the industry development.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )

The usage of these products in the industrial sector will witness substantial revenue rise at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2025. Factors such as low maintenance and anti-allergen are expected to spur the demand for these products over the upcoming years. Strong growth of the construction industry in emerging countries such as China, India, Singapore, Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and South Korea will create growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Fiberglass Flooring Market Size And Trend Analysis By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/fiberglass-flooring-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global fiberglass flooring market demand was 107,793.2 thousand square feet in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly owing to growing demand for residential buildings in countries such as Germany , South Africa , Brazil , Mexico , and India

, , , , and The Middle East & Africa accounted for 16.5% of the global volume share in 2015 and is anticipated to witness growth on account of rapid infrastructural development in the region over the upcoming years. The presence of large construction companies such as Murray & Roberts, Fluor, Trencon Construction, Esor, Arabtec Construction LLC, Al Habtoor Group LLC, and Dutco Construction LLC will spur the demand for the product.

& accounted for 16.5% of the global volume share in 2015 and is anticipated to witness growth on account of rapid infrastructural development in the region over the upcoming years. The presence of large construction companies such as Murray & Roberts, Fluor, Trencon Construction, Esor, Arabtec Construction LLC, Al Habtoor Group LLC, and Dutco Construction LLC will spur the demand for the product. The industrial construction sector is expected to witness substantial gains on account of increasing facility expansion by manufacturing companies. Moreover, the shifting of the major automotive manufacturers including Volkswagen, Audi, Toyota, Nissan, Chevrolet, BMW, and Fiat to China and India is expected to fuel the demand for fiberglass floorings in the industrial construction sector over the forecast period.

and is expected to fuel the demand for fiberglass floorings in the industrial construction sector over the forecast period. The industry is dominated by key participants including IVC Group (Mohawk Industries), Mannington Mills, Inc., Shaw Floors, NOX Corporation, Milliken, Armstrong World Industries, Gerflor, and Tarkett

Companies are focusing on strategic partnerships and alliances for strengthening their positions in the global market. In January 2013 , the IVC Group announced the acquisition of Trinterio, which led to the introduction of two new subdivisions to the IVC Group, Spanolux, and Balterio.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

UV Tapes Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/uv-tapes-market

High Performance Composites Market- http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-high-performance-composites-market

Metal Magnesium Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/metal-magnesium-market

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global fiberglass flooring market on the basis of application and region:

Fiberglass Flooring Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) Residential Commercial Industrial

Fiberglass Flooring Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million; 2014-2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK France Italy Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blogs - The increasing fiberglass demand in the construction sector coupled with growing population is expected to drive market growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com