

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses in lackluster trade Tuesday, even as a further drop in pound on talk about a 'hard Brexit' drove U.K. shares to another record high.



Coming under heavy selling pressure for the second straight session, the British currency hit a 10-week low against the dollar and an eight-week low against the euro.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.21 percent at 362.89 in late opening deals after closing half a percent lower the previous day, hit by a pullback in oil prices and disappointing corporate news from companies like Deutsche Lufthansa and William Hill.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were down about 0.1 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 7 points or 0.10 percent at 7,245.



Banks were among the worst performers, with Barclays, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank losing 1-3 percent.



Total SA rose half a percent while Tullow Oil fell more than 2 percent after they have entered into a package agreement under which Total will acquire an additional 21.57 percent interest from Tullow in the Uganda Lake Albert oil project.



Carbon products maker SGL Carbon shed 2 percent after it agreed to sell its carbon fiber production site in Evanston.



L'Oréal edged down half a percent as the French cosmetics group announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for a cash purchase price of $1.3 billion.



Wm Morrison Supermarkets climbed 4 percent in London as the supermarket operator raised its profit guidance after delivering its strongest festive performance in seven years.



Just Eat slumped 8 percent after its online food orders slowed in the fourth quarter.



