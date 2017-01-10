

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production expanded slightly in November, Statistics Sweden reported Tuesday.



Industrial output grew 0.1 percent in November from prior year, reversing a 0.5 percent drop in October. Production was forecast to remain stable.



The strongest increase came from the manufacture of basic metals, while the electronics industry showed the largest decrease.



Month-on-month, industrial production advanced 1.2 percent, but slower than the expected growth of 1.5 percent.



In three months to November, industrial production climbed 3.3 percent from previous three months.



Another report from the statistical office showed that orders for industry decreased 3.1 percent in November in contrast to a 5.9 percent increase in October.



Orders remained unchanged in November from October, when it grew 1.9 percent.



