Power Production in December 90.1 GWh

Better winds than normal in December resulted in a power production of 90.1 GWh, compared to the month's budget of 62.1 GWh.

Of this 41.4 GWh refers to Own wind power production and 48.7 GWh to Co-Owned wind power production, compared to the month's budget of 33.9 GWh and 28.2 GWh.

In total the Company produced 634 GWh last year, which is approx. 5 % under budget. Of this 346 GWh refers to Own wind power production and 287 GWh to Co-owned wind power production.

In addition to the above stated annual production, Arise is credited with 6.4 GWh as own production in 2016, for electricity generated by wind farms under construction and under disposal.

Halmstad 10 January, 2017

ARISE AB (publ)

This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU MarketAbuse Regulation.

