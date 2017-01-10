BCC Research Predicts: NRAM (Finally) to Revolutionize Computer Memory

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest Report Forecasts Big Disruption for Semiconductor Memory Industry

Nano-Ram, the first non-volatile memory chip to exploit carbon-nanotube technology, appears poised for commercialization in 2018. BCC Research expects this technology to be more disruptive to enterprise storage, enterprise servers and consumer electronics than flash memory, enabling a wave of innovation in those products.

It was the recent licensing agreement to manufacture NRAM commercially by the technology giant Fujitsu which first shifted BCC Research's market expectations of the decade old technology.

Masato Matsumiya, Vice-President of Fujitsu Semiconductor, commented, "The combination of Nantero's technology with our design and production capabilities promises to meet the longstanding needs of our customers for non-volatile memory that is higher density, faster, more energy efficient and with a higher rewrite cycle."

NRAM to Replace Flash and DRAM Technologies?

BCC Research Editorial Director Kevin Fitzgerald cites the ability of NRAM to consolidate DRAM with flash memory as a key factor that should drive huge demand for the technology. "It is rare to see a technology catch fire after so long in development, but NRAM appears poised to do just that," he said. "In fact, your next smartphone could be a carbon-based lifeform."

BCC Research anticipates the global NRAM market to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 62.5% from 2018 to 2023, with the embedded systems market anticipated to reach $4.7 million in 2018 and $217.6 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 115.3%.

"While we were writing this report, Nantero received an additional $21 million in venture funding, solidifying our hunch that this technology is about to break into the open," Fitzgerald said.

The applications BCC Research expects NRAM to quickly impact include the consumer electronics sector, mobile computing, Internet of Things, enterprise storage, defense, aeronautics and automotive.

