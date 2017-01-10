Metsä Group Stock Exchange Release 10 January 2017 at 1.00 pm EET



The Board of Directors of Metsä Group's parent company Metsäliitto Cooperative elected in its constituent meeting Martti Asunta, M.Sc. (Forestry), Metsäneuvos (Finnish honorary title) to continue as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2005 and Chairman since 2008. Metsä Group's President and CEO Kari Jordan acts as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The compositions of Board of Directors' committees are the following:



-- Audit Committee: Mikael Silvennoinen, Arto Hiltunen and Martti Asunta -- Compensation Committee: Arto Hiltunen, Martti Asunta and Antti Tukeva.



