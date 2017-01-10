BARRIE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Editor's Note: There is one image associated with this news release.

In light of new research, Nordic Naturals has enhanced its product line in Canada with increased amounts of omega-3s, particularly EPA and DHA.

It has been widely understood from a vast body of research that the omega-3s eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) work best in tandem to support a variety of structures and functions of the body. As new research emerges, we are learning more about how each omega-3 plays a distinct physiological role.

A growing number of recent studies have found that the necessary omega-3 fatty acid EPA, the precursor to DHA, plays a potentially significant role in promoting normal activity within the nervous system, and the optimal health of other organ systems throughout life.

Outside the nervous system, EPA should be abundant in cell membranes, where it influences a cell's structural integrity and a myriad number of vital cell functions that help maintain robust health. Within the nervous system, the role of EPA appears to be quite different. New research shows that EPA is important, quickly breaking down into potent signal molecules that help protect and re-balance cell activities. New research also confirms that EPA, together with DHA, has a beneficial effect on the size of critical areas of the brain, likely influencing many important cognitive functions, including memory.

Reformulated products include Nordic Naturals DHA and Prenatal DHA. These key products have been reformulated with increases of omega-3 from 30 mg to as much as 280 mg. No price increase accompanied these changes. Nordic Naturals is available at retailers across Canada including Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, London Drugs, Bulk Barn, Pharmsave and Metro.

About Nordic Naturals

Nordic Naturals has been revolutionizing omega-3s since 1995, pioneering a new definition of fish oil as it relates to purity, freshness, taste, and dosage. Based in Watsonville, CA, the company also offers complementary, foundational nutrients essential to health. Their portfolio, which is distributed to over 35 countries, includes more than 200 products in a variety of flavours and formulations for adults, kids, athletes, and pets. Family owned, Nordic Naturals works passionately to see generations of healthier, happier people around the world. Further information is available at nordicnaturals.ca.

