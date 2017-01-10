

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's retail sales expanded at a faster pace in November, the National Statistical Institute reported Tuesday.



Retail sales climbed 0.9 percent from October, when sales climbed 1.3 percent. This was the second consecutive rise in sales.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco dropped 0.2 percent, while non-food sales climbed 1.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 6.1 percent from 2.9 percent in October.



Another report from the statistical office showed that construction output climbed 4.7 percent in November from October, while it decreased 3.5 percent from previous year.



