ClearStructure Financial Technology's Sentry PM' Wins Best Portfolio Management System of 2016





Sentry PM received an award at Alt. Credit Intelligence's European Services Awards for the second consecutive year

DANBURY, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ClearStructure Financial Technology announced today that their system, Sentry PM', has been awarded Best Portfolio Management System of 2016 by Alternative Credit Intelligence, a subdivision of HFMWeek. The awards took place on Thursday, December 1st, 2016 at the Plaisterers Hall in London, England.

This is the second consecutive year that ClearStructure's Sentry PM has won this accolade. The European Services Awards recognize and reward service providers that have gone above and beyond in customer service and innovative product development over the past year. The winners are determined by an astute panel of judges consisting of Alt. Credit Intelligence representatives, leading institutional and private investors, and other accomplished industry experts. Entrants must demonstrate customer and revenue growth, in addition to innovative and cutting edge solutions.

Sentry PM, ClearStructure's multi-award winning portfolio management solution, is a multi-functional, front-to-back office system designed with the flexibility to adjust to workflows, adapt to market changes, and provide full and secure access to users' data. ClearStructure has recently released advanced Sentry functionality that includes a corporate action dashboard, enhanced diagnostics and a new dashboard page in which users can customize to view all of their data on one screen.

Scott Turley, CEO of ClearStructure, commented, "To receive this award for the second consecutive year is a true testament to ClearStructure's commitment to innovation. As a global company, it is an honor to receive recognition across multiple continents. With the help of our knowledgeable employees and esteemed client base, we will continue to provide the newest technology and develop for the rapidly changing industry."

About ClearStructure Financial Technology:

ClearStructure Financial Technology delivers state-of-the-art technology solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of the investment industry. The Sentry solution offers managers full front-to-back-office functionality on a single platform across all asset types. ClearStructure's Sentry product suite is used by many of the largest and most respected financial institutions and investment firms in the world. For more information about ClearStructure, visit: www.clearstructure.com.

