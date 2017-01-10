GEZE Levolan 120 Sliding Door System Honoured with the ICONIC AWARDS in Interior Innovation 2017

DUBAI, UAE, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Selecting and rewarding the best of the best in various facets of Interior Design is the premise of the 'ICONIC AWARDS 2017: Interior Innovation', one of the most prestigious design awards in the global interior design industry, awarded by the German Design Council1). The design sliding door system Levolan 120 has been picked as the winner in the building fixtures competition category. As an additional honour, Levolan 120 will be presented at imm cologne, the world renowned international interiors show which takes place from 16 to 22 January 2017 in the premises of Kölnischer Kunstverein.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160209/331044LOGO )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455769/GEZE_Levolan_120_design.jpg )



"The Levolan 120 proved its capabilities in the Iconic Awards in Interior Innovation 2017 in Germany this year and we're certain that the degree of innovation, quality of design and functionality will be very well received in the Middle East." commented Charles Constantin, Managing Director of GEZE Middle East.

With its streamlined design, and the compact dimensions of the total fitting system, it is perfect for any architecture and installation situation. Thanks to the compact, modular design, it is no larger, yet carries twice the load of its 'little brother', the Levolan 60, and is therefore an optimal solution for heavier door leaves. All-glass or wooden sliding doors with door leaf weights of up to 120 kilograms can be moved with elegant ease and effortlessly. Levolan 120, the sleekest design-oriented sliding fitting with an installation height of only 50 x 50 mm with classic GEZE design where all fitting components are concealed and integrated into the track, including Levolan 120 SoftStop draw-in damper that provides comfort and safety. The sliding door leaves are guided gently and safely into the end position so that there is virtually no possibility of anything hitting the frame, or any risk of getting fingers trapped. Specially designed carrier rollers ensure an excellent load distribution and smooth running characteristics. Removal protection is automatically activated when the height of the door leaf is adjusted, thus providing additional safety, almost by itself. The clamping roller carriage of the Levolan 120 is designed for glass thicknesses of 10 - 12.76 millimetres. This enables standard glass thicknesses for laminated safety glass to be integrated easily. The Levolan Smart fix installation system makes installation fast and easy.

For more information on GEZE products, please visit http://www.geze.com/

1) The German Design Council organises this competition, thus creating a unique platform for networking architects and property developers with the interior design industry. It was launched over 60 years ago on the initiative of the German Bundestag. Its task is to promote the quality of our living environments through good design in all areas. A highly qualified, independent jury with representatives from the fields of design, trade and media judges the Interior Innovation entries and chooses the winners.



About GEZE

The GEZE brand stands for innovation and for top quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders in the global market and it is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of a building are - GEZE implements optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual possibilities. Every day, millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the comfort of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive range. Barrier free door and window systems provide greater comfort, not only for people with restricted mobility. The glass systems and fitting solutions for the attractively designed sliding systems are the ultimate in design aesthetics. GEZE also offers a wide product range in the field of window and ventilation technology. Complete "intelligent" smoke and heat extraction solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventive fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology, and access control systems. The GEZE building management system provides an overview of a building's entire technical facilities. With its systems expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions which combine individual functional and safety requirements in one intelligent system. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company has a global presence with 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are outside Germany, a flexible and highly efficient sales and service network, and almost 2,800 employees. In the 2014/2015 fiscal year, GEZE achieved a turnover of over 366 million euros.

Press contact:

Melanie Fernandes

melanie@extracake.com

+9714-447-4344

