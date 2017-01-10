Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Market Likely to Reach $12.1 Billion in 2021 Growing at a CAGR of 4.4%, Electronic Components to Experience the Highest Growth of 5.8% CAGR Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts MarketAircraft Type (Commercial, Regional, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Part Type (Hardware Components, Bearings, Electronic Components, and Machined Parts), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, and Parts Brokers), by End Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021.

This strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the c-class parts market in the global aerospace & defenseindustry over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The C-Class Parts Market in the Global Aerospace & DefenseIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market offers a healthy growth opportunity of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021 and reach $12.1 billion in 2021. The author of the report stated that increasing revenue per passenger kilometer due to growing worldwide economy and passenger traffic, increasing commercial and regional aircraft deliveries, increasing share of wide body aircraft in aircraft deliveries, increasing commercial aircraft fleet size, increasing demand for lightweight and corrosion resistant parts are some of the major drivers of the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market.

The author cited that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment for aerospace & defense c-class parts market during the forecast period. The aircraft type is also likely to witness the fastest growth over the next five years

Hardware components segment is likely to remain the largest parts type in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market during the forecast period, however, electronic components are projected to witness the highest growth (5.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2021) over the next five years, driven by an increasing use of electronic components in the avionics, electrical interconnect harnesses, cabin lighting, IFE (In-Flight Entertainment), air frame, landing gear, engine, flight control, hydraulic system and fuel system.

Distributors dominate the market across regions and is projected to experience the fastest growth over the next five years as well. High stock keeping units (SKU) of distributors, wide geographical reach, an excellent response time of less than 24 hours, reliable services on 24/7 basis, and large number of unique part numbers are some of the driving forces of distributors' sales in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market.

North America is the most dominant market for c-class parts in the aerospace & defense industry, however, Asia-Pacific region experienced highest growth over the last five years and is expected to remain the fastest growing market over the next five years as well. The region is projected to surpass Europe over the next five years and become the second largest market by 2021

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market is moderately consolidated with more than 500 players active in the market. Top 5 players (PCC Fasteners, Arconic Fastening Systems, Lisi Aerospace, RBC Bearings, and Stanley Black & Decker) captured more than 50% of the market in 2015.

Focus on commercial aircraft, collaboration with OEMs for upcoming aircraft, development of innovative lightweight products, target distributors for greater reach, and focus on North America & Asia Pacific are some of the key success factors in the global aerospace & defense c-class parts market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies c-class parts market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Part Type:

Hardware Components

Bearings

Electronic Components

Machined Parts

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

Part Brokers

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by End Use

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Aerospace & Defense C-Class Parts Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia - Pacific

Rest of the World

