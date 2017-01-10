Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market to Reach US$26.36 Billion by 2024: Bolstered Funding for Genomics to Bode Well for Growth, predicts TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A handful of players dominated the otherwise fragmentedGlobal Multiplexed Diagnostics Market in 2015. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, and Agilent Technologies were the leaders of this market for 2015, with a collective share of 59.5% in terms of value. The market is defined by the presence of these few leaders and then the presence of a large number of small-scale and medium-scale enterprises that hold minor shares. The leaders of the global multiplexed diagnostics market in 2015 all showed a diverse product portfolio, the possession of advanced tech, and a wide area of regional presence.

In a research report recently published by Transparency Market Research, the global multiplexed diagnostics market is expected to witness a high degree of competition over the coming years. This fact is primarily concluded from the high volume of smaller players in the market that are eyed by the fewer, larger ones in terms of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Although the volume of smaller players in the global multiplexed diagnostics market currently is very high, the scope for new entrants is much lower than expected, due to the need for acquiring patented technologies and the establishment of sizeable manufacturing facilities, both of which can eat up a large contingent of a company's capital, leaving very little to spend on building feasible distribution networks. The global multiplexed diagnostics market is expected to be valued a little over US$6.0 bn by the end of 2016. After showing a consistently optimistic CAGR of 20.3% on its revenue from 2016 to 2024, the market is expected to reach US$26.36 bn by the end of 2024.

Equipment Automation in Full Swing, Drives Demand for Multiplexed Diagnostics

"Tech automation using multiplexed diagnostics has so far been a blessing for scientists trying to generate a larger volume of sample results at lower costs. This forms the primary driver for the global multiplexed diagnostics market today. Players in the market are involved in multiple aspects of the healthcare industry in a similar manner. For instance, the automation of PCR amplification can be done using multiplexed diagnostic technologies, and can help users lower the rate of user-intervention required and the cuts down the overall hands-on efforts needed to get the program to execute. At the same time, this equipment automation can also allow a higher throughput, save time in processing and considerably reduce manual labor required, consequently cutting down the chances for errors," states a TMR analyst.

The global multiplexed diagnostics market also finds a significant growth rate from the high priority funding that the field of genomics is currently receiving. The research community for multiplexed diagnostics has been able to avail this funding storm.

Multiplexed Diagnostics Assay a Costly Affair for Many

Multiplexed diagnostics is still a new concept for the healthcare industry and as with many nascent stage markets, solutions and products from it can be unaffordable for several small-scale and medium-scale clients. Multiplexed diagnostics assay tests are relatively very expensive when compared to single-plex assays tests, especially in terms of the initial investment required for the equipment.

"Despite its high costs, players in the global multiplexed diagnostics market can expect a booming demand in research and development efforts on the current applications for multiplexed diagnostics, thus providing them with ample opportunities over the coming years," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Multiplexed Diagnostics Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Technology,

Very High Density Multiplexed Assays (> 10,000-plex)

High Density Multiplexed Assays (500 ‰¤ plex ‰¤ 10,000)

Medium Density Multiplexed Assays (plex < 500)

Low Density Multiplexed Assays (plex ‰¤ 5)

Next Generation Sequencing Assays

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Application

Infectious Disease Diagnostic

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Diseases

Allergies

Others (pregnancy & fertility testing, etc.)

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Academic Research Institutes

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

