ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace - Trades With a Single Global Brand

LONDON, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace announced that effective January 2017, all its controlled companies in the US, UK and France are operating under the same brand: ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace , coupled with their geographical descriptor, thus completing its reorganization following the last acquisition in June 2016 of the Anglo-French Stag group.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455770/ALA_Logo.jpg )



ALA, Italian specialist in distribution, logistics and service provision for the aerospace industry, today announced globally that it will trade as ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace as its global brand name.

"The rebranding process and the adoption of a single global strategy under the ALA brand is a further step in our 2020 growth plan. We are today a stronger and international group able to provide an outstanding platform to our global customers. Adopting worldwide the single name ALA will amplify this and will make it more consistent. " Said Roberto Scaramella, ALA CEO.

The global rebranding represents an important step in the strategic M&A path of the company and is coupled with the launch of the new website http://www.alacorporation.com. Today ALA directly operates in four countries with nine logistics centers.

About ALA - Advanced Logistics for Aerospace

ALA (Advanced Logistics for Aerospace) is a stocking distributor and provider of advanced logistics and innovative supply chain services and solutions to the aerospace industry. ALA has its main office in Naples-Italy with logistics plants and operating companies in France, Italy, UK and in the US.