Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Telecommunications Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

The European Telecommunications Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Directory of companies and executives in the European telecommunications industry that have ever been published. It contains thousands telecommunications companies and executives working in the industry.

This Directory enables telecom executives, organization officials, communications professionals, researchers, and other users to identify and compare both the traditional telecommunications offerings of established carriers as well as the many new systems and services under development in this era of high technology and deregulation.

The market potential of the European telecommunications sector is enormous and business opportunities abound. However, unraveling the maze of who's who, and who does what is a daunting task. Here's the solution you've been looking for .

The new edition of The European Telecommunications Directory has been thoroughly researched, to bring you a completely up-to-date guide to Europe's ever-changing telecommunications industry.

If you need to source from, or sell to Europe's telecommunication industries; or, if you're looking to break into this appealing market, the new European Telecommunication Directory will provide you with thousands of fresh business contacts and help you keep track of old ones quickly and easily.

This one directory covers the entire European telecommunications industry sector.

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Pinpoint key executives

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information

Access a wealth of quality information on healthcare companies.

Look at the depth of information you'll get in the The European Telecommunications Directory:

Company contact details.

Telephone, Fax, Web and Email addresses.

Names of key management and trading personnel.

Product produced or sold.

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m8z4f3/european

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005678/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Marketing Lists