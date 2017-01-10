EDM's two Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers for Cathay Pacific pass Factory Acceptance Tests

MANCHESTER, England, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EDM, a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation and defence sectors, announced today that the two Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers (CEETs) it has manufactured for Cathay Pacific have passed their Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs).

Built at EDM's facility in the UK, the B777 and A330 CEETs will enable Cathay Pacific's cabin crew to be fully trained in Safety and Emergency Procedures (SEP). Custom-made to the client's exact specification, the CEETs' interiors have replica galleys, lavatories, attendant seats and associated control panels. The simulators will enable crew to be highly trained in door and exit operation, evacuation procedures, pilot incapacitation, fire-fighting, cabin systems familiarisation and passenger management.

Both CEETs are fitted with SEPTRE LITE, EDM's market-leading audio-visual system, that provides graphics at each passenger window and highly realistic audio to cover all phases of flight. SEPTRE LITE includes pre-programmed emergency scenarios such as aborted take-off, engine fire, gear collapse, turbulence, ditching and decompression making it the most advanced cabin crew training system on the market.

Both CEETs have been manufactured to a modular design to facilitate their transportation to the airline's training facility at Hong Kong International Airport where they will be reassembled and installed next month.

For more information about Cathay Pacific visit: http://www.cathaypacific.com

For more information about EDM visit: http://www.edm.ltd.uk

About EDM

EDM is a leading global provider of training simulators to the civil aviation, defence, rail and other industries. Combining the highest engineering standards with leading-edge technologies, EDM providesairlines withDoor Trainers, Cabin Service Trainers, Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainers andFull SizeMockups and defence organisations withProcedure Trainers, Maintenance Trainers, Ejection Seats, Simulators and Full Size Replicas. Serving organisations worldwide from its UK headquarters, EDM is committed to delivering exceptional quality and value to its clients to help them enhance safety and operational efficiency.