Zeolite 4A Market Worth Over $2bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Zeolite 4A Market Size by Application (Detergent, Adsorbents, Catalysts), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Norway, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Qatar), Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024

Zeolite 4A Market growth to 2024 is being pushed by its increasing application scope for use as an adsorbent in oil & gas, chemical and waste water treatment industries and will likely exceed USD 2 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Growing preference towards adopting phosphate free based ingredients in detergent formulation will favor the global zeolite 4A market. Stringent regulations along with restrictions on the use of phosphate formulations across EU, with China, India and Brazil also on the verge of following suit will play a key role in demand evolution.

A crystalline structure makes it suitable for adsorption which makes this product as an efficient agent for drying and purifying liquids and gases in end-use industries such as chemical and oil & gas. A number of bulk separations, such as separating oxygen from air, olefins from paraffin and para xylene from mixed xylenes, makes use of these adsorbents.

Zeolite 4A industry size from catalyst applications will witness highest gains at over 3% owing to its increasing usage in petroleum refining for cracking and downstream petrochemical production. It is mostly used in fluid cracking process and is a key ingredient in the reaction. In addition, these products are low cost catalysts with high yield which has led to demand within the oil & gas industry.

Detergent grade 4A zeolite market price is comparatively less than adsorbent grade which can be mainly attributed to the economies of scale by manufacturing companies. Detergent manufacturers are the major end-use consumer owing to easily availability of product at competitive costs.

Key insights from the report include:

U.S. zeolite 4A market size may surpass USD 340 million by 2024. Increasing product demand for its usage in asphalt concrete mix formulations for infrastructure applications should drive regional industry growth.

Netherlands zeolite 4A industry revenue was over USD 35 million in 2015. This can mainly be attributed to ban on phosphate based detergents in the country. Netherlands was amongst the first five countries to initiate a ban on phosphate based detergent.

Regulatory structure towards limitation of GHG outflows alongside strong production base of refrigerants and cleansers in Germany , France and Belgium will fuel 4A zeolite industry development.

South Korea zeolite 4A market was valued over USD 32 million in 2015; characterized by a number of domestic players including Kum Yang Materials Co., Ltd., Ordeg Co., Ltd., Punong Co. and so.

Adsorbent applications in India will witness over 4.5% gains owing to its increasing usage in wastewater treatment plants. While catalyst applications in China should witness over 3% gains due to its usage in chemical manufacturing.

Brazil zeolite 4A market size in detergent applications may register close to 10 kilo tons by 2024. Increasing use in animal feed to enhance nutrition intake should drive regional growth.

Global zeolite 4A market share is competitive & fragmented with many international well as local market players including PQ Corporation, BASF, Tosoh Corporation, and Nokan. Other prominent market players include Zeolite and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., National Aluminum Company Limited, and Henkel SPIC India.

Zeolite 4A market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons & revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:

Zeolite 4A Market By Application

Detergent

Catalyst

Adsorbent

Others (Dietary supplements, wound care)

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America U.S. Canada

EU UK Germany France Italy Russia Spain The Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Argentina Mexico

(LATAM) Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Qatar



