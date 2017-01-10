Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, before the open of U.S.-based financial markets. Novocure management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2016, at 8 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Analysts and investors can participate in the conference call by dialing 877-726-5929 for domestic callers and 530-379-4648 for international callers, using the conference ID 47566930. The webcast can be accessed live from the Investor Relations page of Novocure's website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the call.

About Novocure

Novocure is a commercial-stage oncology company developing a novel, proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. Novocure's commercialized product, Optune, is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed phase 2 pilot trials investigating TTFields in non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research center in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

