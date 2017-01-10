Should You Buy Tesla Stock (TSLA)?After a roller coaster of a year in 2016, Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) entered 2017 with both feet firmly on the ground. In fact, the share price of Tesla stock (TSLA stock) reached a three-month high during the first week of January.I expect this momentum to carry through the rest of 2017, partially because of how mispriced TSLA stock was during all of last year.Investors had driven the Tesla stock price down to $143.00 in February 2016. Their sudden pessimism came out of the blue, but the share price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...