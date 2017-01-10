SHOP Stock: The Party Has Started2017 has begun, and my rock star pick, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) stock, is ready to rock and roll. The bullish price pattern that I described in my previous publication on Shopify stock has finally completed and the bullish outcome that is suggested by the SHOP stock chart is now in development.For the those not familiar with what I am talking about, I use a style of investment analysis that relies on past volume and price data in order to understand.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...