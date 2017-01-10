Amazon Stock (AMZN Stock) Wins CES...AgainThere were a lot of remarkable gadgets displayed at this year's Consumer Electronics Shows (CES), but Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stole the show with "Alexa," its artificial intelligence software. We believe this is the year Alexa could become a cash cow, and apparently the market does as well. Why else did Amazon stock (AMZN stock) surge five percent since the start of CES?Just to be clear: Amazon wasn't an official vendor at CES, yet it managed to suck up most of the oxygen in the room..

