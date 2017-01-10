Global Cloud Gaming Market Report 2017-2021: Major Factors Hindering the Growth of this Market is Privacy and Security Concerns - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cloud Gaming Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global cloud gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 28.86% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Cloud Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the web-based subscription of cloud-based gaming.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is penetration of cloud gaming in multiplayer scenario. The global gaming industry is currently witnessing the increased preference for multiplayer gaming. Online and cloud gaming are gaining substantial traction in the industry because they involve multiplayer gaming within the same game environment and allow gamers to connect with a large online gamer population. Apart from this, the growing popularity of cloud gaming in multiplayer games is because of the benefits it provides to users. The following are some of the benefits of cloud gaming in multiplayer games:



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduction in installation costs and time. The ownership cost of a gaming console is quite high as its ASP was $400 in 2016. Gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox require specified equipment and the regular purchase of physical copies of gaming software. Cloud gaming does not require physical copies of software, which is one of the major factors driving the cloud gaming market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is privacy and security concerns. Service providers track cookies to gather data regarding customer preferences to customize offerings and reach the target audience. This includes accessing customer location and gathering data about their online preferences and buying behavior. The data is used for customer profiling and data mining. The indiscriminate use of the data collected and stored by vendors can infringe a customer's privacy.

Key vendors



Microsoft

NVIDIA

PlayGiga

Playkey

Sony

Other prominent vendors



Amazon Web Services

CiiNOW

Crytek

GamingCloud

Google

Happy Cloud

IBM

Kalydo

LiquidSky Software

Playcast Media Systems

Samsung Electronics

Sling Media

TransGaming

Ubitus

Utomik

Valve



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Industry overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Market segmentation by platform



Part 09: Market segmentation by gamers



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Buying criteria



Part 13: Market drivers



Part 14: Impact of drivers



Part 15: Market challenges



Part 16: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 17: Market trends



Part 18: Vendor landscape



Part 19: Appendix



