Global First Aid Kit Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global First Aid Kit market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global first aid kit market to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% during the period 2017-2021.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand from sports industry. Around 50% of first aid kit units in the market are traded to commercial end-users that is predominantly the sports industry. Various first aid kit providers in the market design and develop the kits for athletes and sports team that has driven the growth of first aid kit market. Vendors such as Acme United Corporation and Lifeline offers a wide range of sports-specific first aid kits.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is provision of specialty first aid kits. General first aid kits consist of components that are used to treat injuries such as bruises, cuts, or sprains. However, the user sometimes require some extra components in first aid kit that could be for specific injuries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limitations of size and weight of first aid kits. First aid kits are required at various places and situations such as workplaces, recreational outing, household safety, schools and colleges, and during traveling. Since first aid kits are carried for various purposes such as camping, during traveling, or sport events, it is not easy to keep all the items in a kit due to its limited size and weight. However, various end-users require all the possible items for protection from injuries and unexpected accidents to avoid any risk.

Key vendors



3M

Honeywell

Fieldtex Products

Johnson & Johnson

Other prominent vendors



Acme United Corporation

AdvaCare

Canadian Safety Supplies

Cintas

Certified Safety Manufacturing

Cramer Products

DC Safety

Dynamic Safety USA

FIRETEX PROTECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Green Guard

HARTMANN

Lifeline

Levitt-Safety

MedTree

Medline Industries

Northern Safety

Protective Industrial Products

Ready America

Sterimed

Steroplast Healthcare

Tender Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Scope of the report



Part 02: Market research methodology



Part 03: Introduction



Part 04: Market landscape



Part 05: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market drivers



Part 08: Impact of drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7pmd4q/global_first_aid



