Global First Aid Kit Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global First Aid Kit market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global first aid kit market to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% during the period 2017-2021.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand from sports industry. Around 50% of first aid kit units in the market are traded to commercial end-users that is predominantly the sports industry. Various first aid kit providers in the market design and develop the kits for athletes and sports team that has driven the growth of first aid kit market. Vendors such as Acme United Corporation and Lifeline offers a wide range of sports-specific first aid kits.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is provision of specialty first aid kits. General first aid kits consist of components that are used to treat injuries such as bruises, cuts, or sprains. However, the user sometimes require some extra components in first aid kit that could be for specific injuries.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is limitations of size and weight of first aid kits. First aid kits are required at various places and situations such as workplaces, recreational outing, household safety, schools and colleges, and during traveling. Since first aid kits are carried for various purposes such as camping, during traveling, or sport events, it is not easy to keep all the items in a kit due to its limited size and weight. However, various end-users require all the possible items for protection from injuries and unexpected accidents to avoid any risk.
Key vendors
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Fieldtex Products
- Johnson & Johnson
Other prominent vendors
- Acme United Corporation
- AdvaCare
- Canadian Safety Supplies
- Cintas
- Certified Safety Manufacturing
- Cramer Products
- DC Safety
- Dynamic Safety USA
- FIRETEX PROTECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES
- Green Guard
- HARTMANN
- Lifeline
- Levitt-Safety
- MedTree
- Medline Industries
- Northern Safety
- Protective Industrial Products
- Ready America
- Sterimed
- Steroplast Healthcare
- Tender Corporation
