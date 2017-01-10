New Study: When GERD Returns After Reflux Surgery, Patients Experience 10-Years of Relief from Non-Surgical Stretta Therapy

NORWALK, Connecticut, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mederi Therapeutics Inc., manufacturers of Stretta Therapy for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), have announced the publication of a new study in Surgical Endoscopy, the journal of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons. The study offers 10-year data showing the safety and efficacy of Stretta in treating patients suffering from recurring GERD after the failure of anti-reflux surgery.

Patients with uncontrolled GERD often undergo a surgical procedure called laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication (LNF) to treat their reflux. This involves wrapping the upper portion of the stomach around the esophagus as a means to augment the sphincter and reduce reflux events. Although effective, LNF patients often suffer from long-term recurring GERD symptoms, requiring continuous use of medications or a reoperation. These options are not desirable for many patients and can come with significant complications. These failed or relapsed patients may be candidates for Stretta Therapy, a non-surgical procedure that uses a transoral catheter device to deliver non-ablative radiofrequency energy to the lower esophageal sphincter muscle, improving the barrier to reflux, and reducing GERD symptoms.

The new study, "Radiofrequency energy delivery to the lower esophageal sphincter improves gastroesophageal reflux patient-reported outcomes in failed laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication cohort," compared 10-year results of Stretta Therapy for refractory GERD patients in those who had failed previous LNF surgery, as well as those patients who had not had surgery.

The study's lead author is Dr. Mark Noar, director of The Heartburn and Reflux Study Center in Towson, MD. "In this prospective study, we compared the 10-year follow-up data from patients who had Stretta after failed LNF with data from patients who had Stretta but did not have previous surgery. We found that Stretta patients who had previous LNF surgery experienced a sustained improvement of GERD symptoms equivalent to the standard Stretta patients. Stretta Therapy helps these patients control GERD and reduce chronic medication use without the need for a second LNF surgery," stated Dr. Noar. He added, "Stretta effectively treats the underlying muscle without needing to wrap the stomach or perform other anatomical alteration, it should be considered first line treatment in patients who have failed Nissen."

Mederi CEO Bob Knarr noted that the new study reflects the company's commitment to improving the quality of life for patients who suffer from chronic GERD.

"Stretta's previously published 10-year data, showed that the long-term benefits are similar to the outcomes of surgery with a much lower complication rate. This study further notes the lasting benefits of Stretta for more GERD sufferers, even after other treatment options like surgery have failed," noted Knarr.

Mederi manufactures innovative medical devices that use non-ablative radiofrequency (RF) energy to treat digestive diseases. Stretta has been proven safe and effective for treating GERD in more than 40 studies with long-term follow up showing 10 years of durable symptom relief. Stretta is available worldwide.

