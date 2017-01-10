Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 10
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2017) of £48.26m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2017) of £37.3m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/01/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|225.39p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|220.65p
|Ordinary share price
|213.50p
|Discount to NAV
|(5.28)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|128.93p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.32%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 06/01/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.14
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.75
|3
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.40
|4
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.38
|5
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.34
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.34
|7
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.32
|8
|GLI Finance Ltd
|2.16
|9
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.14
|10
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.10
|11
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.08
|12
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.05
|13
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.96
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.89
|15
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|15
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.89
|17
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.85
|18
|Photo-Me International Plc Ordinary 0.5p
|1.82
|19
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.81
|20
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.79