Sandvik - Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Fourth Quarter 2016 Report

Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, 1 February 2017 at 8:00 CET.

A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at10:00 CET.

The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan,

by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website www.home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46 (0)8 519990 32

UK: + 44 (0)203194 05 48

US: +1855716 15 89

From about 9:30 CET presentation slides will be available on our website www.home.sandvik

Stockholm, 10 January 2017



Sandvik AB

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh

Vice President Investor Relations,

Sandvik AB,

Tel +46 8456 1494

Pär Altan

Vice President External Communications,

Sandvik AB,

Tel +46 70 616 2024.

