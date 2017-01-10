Sandvik - Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Fourth Quarter 2016 Report

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, 1 February 2017 at 8:00 CET.
A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at10:00 CET.
The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan,
by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website www.home.sandvik
Dial-in details for the conference call:
SE: + 46 (0)8 519990 32
UK: + 44 (0)203194 05 48
US: +1855716 15 89
From about 9:30 CET presentation slides will be available on our website www.home.sandvik
Stockholm, 10 January 2017
Sandvik AB
For further information contact:
Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations,
Sandvik AB,
Tel +46 8456 1494
Pär Altan
Vice President External Communications,
Sandvik AB,
Tel +46 70 616 2024.
CONTACT:
