PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sandvik - Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Fourth Quarter 2016 Report

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, 1 February 2017 at 8:00 CET.
A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at10:00 CET.

The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan,
by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website www.home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: + 46 (0)8 519990 32
UK: + 44 (0)203194 05 48
US: +1855716 15 89

From about 9:30 CET presentation slides will be available on our website www.home.sandvik

Stockholm, 10 January 2017

Sandvik AB

For further information contact:

Ann-Sofie Nordh
Vice President Investor Relations,
Sandvik AB,
Tel +46 8456 1494

Pär Altan
Vice President External Communications,
Sandvik AB,
Tel +46 70 616 2024.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-fourth-quarter-2016-report,c2163251

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2163251/612516.pdf

Invitation " presentation of Sandvik's fourth quarter 2016 report


© 2017 PR Newswire