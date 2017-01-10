FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- MediXall Group Inc., (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed a merger and now trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol MDXL. This transaction is expected to significantly enhance MediXall's competitive position, accelerate its strategic development, and cement its long-term growth opportunity.

MediXall Group's mission is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. Before investing in the development of a company, it must address these five objectives:

1. Reduces cost

2. Promotes better care and improves overall consumer wellness

3. Creates efficiencies and reduces waste and/or redundancies

4. Follows the master trend in healthcare and demographics

5. Remains consistent with U.S. Policies in the industry

MediXall's management team will remain with MediXall Group under the leadership of current Chairman, Strategic Officer and Founder, Noel J. Guillama. With over 25 years of experience in nearly all segments of healthcare, Mr. Guillama is recognized as an innovator in the industry. Mr. Guillama has been committed to identifying and bringing to market those solutions that do not simply address symptoms but can cure some of the fundamental ailments in the health care industry. He has numerous issued and pending patents dealing with healthcare, cloud computing, data analytics, database management, and integration of systems. In 1996, when he founded Metropolitan Health networks, Inc., MetCare, where he served as Chairman and CEO until 2000. By the time of his departure, he had grown MetCare to one of Florida's largest independent healthcare management companies, providing care to over 20,000 Medicare beneficiaries and generating over $110 million in annualized revenues.

Following MetCare, Mr. Guillama founded The Quantum Group Inc. (Formerly NYSE Amex QGP) of Wellington, FL. Quantum, a shareholder in MDXL, is a healthcare information technology company and owner of a robust portfolio containing 13 granted patents the United States Patent and Trademark Office with still 18 pending patents and more than 800 combined patent claims.

Noel J. Guillama, stated, "Being a public company provides MDXL resources not previously available. MediXall will benefit by having access to a broader range of funding resources, in addition to experienced financial management through TBG Holdings Corp. This will enable us to expand our operations more rapidly, acquire strategic assets, and help impact healthcare in a material way. It is an exciting time for the Company and its investors."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry. The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody it's mission statement. MediXall's first acquisition was MediXaidTM, a developing cloud-based software platform that promises to revolutionize the way people purchase healthcare goods and services.

