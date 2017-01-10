Netalogue Technologies Plc - New Contracts

Strength of Netalogue B2B Ecommerce Platform Underlined by three New Deals in Drinks Sector

Three new deals underline the burgeoning reputation of the Netalogue Ecommerce Platform for handling sophisticated, enterprise class trading relationships. Marston's PLC, Enterprise Inns PLC and Matthew Clark have all purchased ecommerce portals from Netalogue to handle their high functional requirements.

These Netalogue systems will integrate with major ERP platforms including Oracle JDE, SAP and Microsoft Dynamics.

Marston's PLC is a leading £937m turnover brewer and operator of public houses running a combination of owned, leased and tenanted pubs.

Enterprise Inns PLC is the UK's largest pub company owning around 4,900 properties, predominantly run as leased and tenanted pubs.

Matthew Clarke (part of the Conviviality plc group) is a major national drinks wholesaler with £811m turnover and over 200 years' experience supplying drinks products including over 1,300 wines to over 16,000 on-trade premises.

All three of these companies previously operated the iTradeNetwork online ordering system which it is understood will cease to be available in the UK in August 2017. Organisations using or considering this platform are advised to consult Netalogue.

About Netalogue

Netalogue is an innovative enterprise software company which has developed a leading B2B ecommerce platform that creates B2B ecommerce webstores which are used across a broad range of different industry sectors by highly successful manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers. These leading companies are all using Netalogue to evolve their business models to deliver core activities and innovative new services online to win more profitable business. Please visit www.netalogue.com or call 0845-2220350 for more information.

