Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC), Cell MedX Corp. ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), announces that it has received more positive observational results from our distributor, Mr. Greg Pek, in Manilla, Philippines.

Mr. Greg Pek has been conducting observational trials with the supervision of Dr. Caballeros over the past five months and has recently added Mr. Cesar Diones, a Physiotherapist, to assist in expanding the trials. There are currently twenty seven individuals participating in these trials and nearly all have expressed great improvements since commencing the observations. These individuals have expressed relief from a variety of different issues including but not limited to edema, neuropathy, kidney problems and chronic pain conditions.

Since beginning these trials, Mr. Pek has noticed that through regular sessions, usually 15 minutes, two to three times a week, these individuals continually report improvements in overall health and wellness. A 69 year old male with diabetes, arthritis and overall general pain stated; "All the pain was gone in the first week, cramps are gone and I feel stronger!" also a 61 year old female with arthritis, back pain and insomnia said "I have no more pain, I sleep well and the feeling in my hands have been restored."

Many of these testimonials can be viewed on the Cell MedX website by clicking on the treatments tab.

Mr. McEnulty, the Company's CEO, stated: "I am very excited by the findings of Mr. Pek's work and we look forward to his collaborative effort with Dr. Caballeros and Mr. Diones in Manilla."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's weekly newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cell MedX Corp.

Frank McEnulty

Chief Executive Officer and President.

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's eBalance technology is still in development. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

SOURCE:

Cell MedX Corp.

For further information visit: www.cellmedx.com.

Or phone: 1-844-238-2692