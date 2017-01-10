AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- S3 ("the Company"), a financial services software company that provides customized solutions to monitor and analyze trade execution, today announced that it has signed an international bulge bracket bank to its Best Execution Analytics Suite ("the Suite") for equities. The customer win represents the Company's ongoing success as it continues to cement its position as the premier provider of execution quality analytics.

S3's software provides clients with the tools to conduct comprehensive execution quality analysis, allowing them to examine historical prices and orders, as well as to compare their executions with other trades in the market. Additionally, the Company's analytical tools simplify the reporting process, allowing customers to better comply with regulatory mandates including SEC Rules 605 and 606. The efficacy of S3's solutions has resulted in an expanding client base of institutions, broker-dealers, exchanges, market makers, and banks utilizing the Company's execution analysis software.

Mark Davies, CEO of S3, commented on today's news, "We are excited to have added one of the largest banks in the world to our Best Execution Analytics Suite, which will enable the client to distinguish the execution quality of its orders from overall market conditions through analysis against a wide and detailed set of metrics. We are expecting to process billions of records per month for the new customer, which is indicative of the massive volume that our system can process while maintaining uninterrupted service."

S3 has deep experience in providing best execution data that is tailored to the exact specifications of its customers, and modification of its tools for each user lies at the heart of its business model. The Company has optimized the information it provides to uniquely benefit the newly signed bulge bracket bank client. S3 continues the rapid growth that it experienced in 2016, and has expanded its staff, implemented major enhancements to its product offerings, and increased its back-end bandwidth to support its diverse and growing client base.

Davies concluded, "Our analytical tools are fully customizable for the unique requirements of each client, and we have augmented the Best Execution Analytics Suite to fit the unique needs of the new bank customer. We look forward to onboarding additional customers to our market structure analysis platform, and to enhancing our offerings for equities, options, and fixed income securities on an ongoing basis."

For more information please visit: www.S3.com.

About S3

S3 is a financial services software company that provides customized solutions to monitor and analyze trade execution, facilitate transparency, and simplify regulatory compliance for options, equities, and fixed income securities. The Company's products are used today by many of the world's largest financial institutions, broker-dealers, exchanges, bulge bracket and retail banks, and market makers to deliver market structure analytics and best execution reporting. S3 leverages its proprietary software to provide third-party trade verification and optimize trade execution for both the U.S. and Canadian markets.

