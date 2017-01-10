LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- StereoVision Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK: SVSN) a publicly traded Nevada corporation announced today that the Chairman of the Board of their majority owned Florida medical cannabis subsidiary CannaVision, Dr. Jay Ellenby M.D., has received his state of Florida medical cannabis doctor certification.

"We congratulate Dr. Ellenby on receiving his state of Florida medical cannabis doctor certification," said StereoVision CEO Jack Honour. "This allows CannaVision to continue developing its plan for medical cannabis healthcare centers throughout Florida with the first facility expected to be in the Miami metropolitan area."

StereoVision (http://stereovision.com) headquartered in Las Vegas, StereoVision is a publicly traded Nevada corporation (OTC PINK: SVSN) focused on creating, acquiring, and producing multimedia content with its media subsidiaries, "Legends of Oz" franchise owner and StereoVision majority owned Inspirational Vision Media (http://ivmi.biz) the StereoVision wholly owned 9 time Emmy Award winning 3D animation company REZN8 (http://rezn8.com) the StereoVision medical cannabis and hemp industries subsidiaries, the jointly owned Puerto Rico C corporation GreenVision Systems, and the majority owned Florida C corporation MediCannaVision dba CannaVision.

Safe Harbor Statement: Except for historical information, this news release may contain "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

Contact:

Jack Honour

818-326-6018

info@stereovision.com



