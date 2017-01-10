SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), is excited to announce that ticket sales for 34 corporate and franchise events are open for purchase. Sales are now underway for upcoming Color Me Rad®, The Dirty Dash®, and The Lantern Fest® for events in cities across the country.

Richard Surber, CEO of SAKL, commented, "We are excited to kick off specially priced tickets to our loyal participants, as well as discounted tickets to new participants in 2017. January is a critical sales and planning month. Our team of event directors and marketing specialists are gearing up for the best year yet."

Surber continued, "I encourage all fun loving shareholders to attend our events. We are planning on offering a special discount code for SAKL investors to purchase tickets and merchandise to our great events, stay tuned."

Ticket sales are now underway for:

Color Me Rad®

Jacksonville, FL

Hartford, CT

Albany, NY

Surrey, Canada

Columbus, GA

Providence, RI

Eugene, OR

Detroit, MI

Spokane, WA

Virginia Beach, VA

Santa Rosa, CA

Wichita, KS

Maine Franchise Events Bakersfield, CA Lexington, KY Toronto, Canada Quebec, Canada Spokane, WA Winnipeg, Canada



The Dirty Dash®

Spokane, WA

Oregon

South Sound, WA

Utah Spring and Fall, UT (opens Feb. 24)

The Lantern Fest®

Dallas, TX

Erie, PA

Boise, ID

Detroit, MI

Spokane, WA

Poconos, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Indianapolis, IN

Cincinnati, OH/Louisville, KY

Albuquerque, NM

Please visit our websites to find the next event in your area: www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, and www.colormerad.com.

Witness The Lantern Fest® fun at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tfg384SBM0U.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), and The Lantern Fest® (nighttime party with lantern lighting and launch). Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, and www.green-endeavors.com.

