ISELIN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- TDK Corporation today announced a new series of robust EPCOS MKP X2 capacitors for EMI suppression. Compared with conventional X2 capacitors designed for rated voltages of 305 V AC, these new components offer a higher rated voltage of 350 V AC. This makes them suitable for EMI suppression in input filters and output filters of photovoltaic inverters.

The capacitance range extends from 0.47 µF to 10 µF in accordance with the E12 series. Even under severe ambient conditions the new capacitors are characterized by a stable capacitance, as verified in damp heat tests, in which the change in capacitance does not exceed 7.5 percent (test conditions: 1000-hours at 85 degrees C with a relative humidity of 85 percent and an voltage of 330 V AC). The maximum operating temperature of the components is 110 degrees C.

The X2 capacitors are approved in accordance with UL and EN and, depending on the capacitance, are available with a lead spacing of 27.5 mm (B32924*4*) or 37.5 mm (B32926*4*). Both the casing and the epoxy resin sealing material comply with the

UL 94 V-0 standard.

The capacitors are especially suitable for applications with higher demands in terms of current capability, as well as capacitive power supplies.

Main applications

Input and output filters, photovoltaic inverters, capacitive power supplies

Main features and benefits

Increased rated voltage of 350 V AC

High current capability

Stable capacitance, even under severe ambient conditions

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's portfolio includes electronic components, modules and systems* marketed under the product brands TDK and EPCOS, power supplies, magnetic application products as well as energy devices, flash memory application devices, and others. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and consumer, automotive and industrial electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2016, TDK posted total sales of USD 10.2 billion and employed about 92,000 people worldwide.

* The product portfolio includes ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites, inductors, high-frequency components such as surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter products and modules, piezo and protection components, and sensors.

You can download this text and associated images from www.epcos.com/pressreleases.

You can find further information on the products at www.epcos.com/emi_capacitors.

Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@epcos.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097147

