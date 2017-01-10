MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI)(OTCQB: OGRMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement for the acquisition of additional lands and premises adjacent to its existing property in Moncton, New Brunswick for $600,000 in cash. Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, Organigram will consolidate the acquired 91 English Drive property with its existing ACMPR licensed facilities located at 35 English Drive.

Organigram expects that edibles and infused products will be a major part of the future medical and recreational market for cannabis products. In anticipation of this transition in consumer demand, the Company intends to construct a purpose built infused products manufacturing facility on this newly acquired property. This facility will be in addition to the previously announced oils and extracts manufacturing infrastructure engineered and designed in collaboration with our partners in Colorado, TGS International.

Some of the most notable takeaways from the final Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Task Force report related specifically to cannabis edibles and derivatives. The report noted the expectation for edibles to have a broad market appeal and that they should be regulated at the federal level, drawing on the good production practices of the current cannabis for medical purposes system.

"Many of these observations and recommendations of the task force were derived from the experiences and regulations related to cannabis infused products in the more developed US states. Our joint venture partners from Colorado, TGS International, provide Organigram with invaluable insight from their experience as leaders in edibles manufacturing and retailing in these markets. We will be working closely with them and drawing on their insights as we establish a similar vertically integrated manufacturing platform for these products right here in Canada," says Denis Arsenault, CEO of Organigram.

Under the terms of the agreement, Organigram will acquire the 2.6-acre property, subject to certain terms and conditions and will have until January 16th to conduct confirmatory due diligence. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur or before March 31, 2017.

Organigram also announces the appointment of Michael Tripp as Chief Legal Officer of the Company. Prior to commencing this role, Mr. Tripp engaged in private practice at a respected business law firms in Moncton and Toronto and as General Counsel and Secretary to a TSX-V listed company.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

