endpoint, a leading interactive response technology (IRT) solutions company, has been selected as the sole IRT provider for Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, a biopharmaceutical company based in Denmark.

endpoint's partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals began in early 2015. "We had been searching for an IRT partner with innovative, adaptable and tailored solutions that matched our diverse trial designs and met our needs during the implementation of IRT as a solution for the clinical supply chain," said Susan Kampmann, associate director, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "The endpoint team was able to provide this exact technology solution, accompanied by continuous guidance and consultation from our endpoint project team to bring efficiencies to our day-to-day trial operations."

endpoint continues to grow in Europe by offering customizable solutions through PULSE®, a full-service IRT solution, and through DRIVE, an enterprise supply management hub that provides the benefits of IRT supplies management for non-IRT studies and investigator initiated trials.

"The endpoint-Ferring preferred partnership is a prime example of endpoint's expansion across the global clinical trials industry," said Chuck Harris, endpoint's CEO. "endpoint seeks to redefine IRT by thoroughly understanding the growing complexities of clinical trials; we provide the most innovative novel solutions to meet those challenges across all geographies and therapeutic areas."

About endpoint

endpoint provides interactive response technology (IRT) systems and solutions that support the life sciences industry. endpoint's proprietary IRT system configuration engine, PULSE, provides non-technical users with the necessary tools to design and deploy customized IRT solutions in just four weeks. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco and has been developing IRT systems since 2009. See how its flexible IRT solution meets the unique needs of any clinical trial at www.endpointclinical.com.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products, please visit www.ferring.com.

