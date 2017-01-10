Frost & Sullivan Applauds AVI-SPL for Driving Business Performance by Developing Next-generation Managed Video Conferencing Services

AVI-SPL's end-to-end video conferencing solutions provide rich front-end tools for users and integrated backend service and support for IT admins

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the managed video conferencing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AVI-SPL with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. The flux in the audio-video (AV) integration market notwithstanding, AVI-SPL has grown rapidly by balancing its core systems integration business with investments in next-generation collaboration software and services.

AVI-SPL's technology implementation strategy is comprehensive yet flexible, and it is targeted at organizations seeking a measured approach to video conferencing. Its cloud services span public, private, and hybrid collaboration solutions, allowing organizations to retain their existing investments while planning to scale up to next-gen services.

AVI-SPL stands out in the enterprise collaboration market with a portfolio that is both broad and deep. Its main services include:

comprehensive remote managed services for round-the-clock monitoring of AV and video collaboration systems;

private hosting of infrastructure that is deployed in AVI-SPL's data centers with hardware, storage, and network dedicated to a single company;

on-premise deployment and management of a customer's infrastructure; and

end-to-end management of video conferencing, including call scheduling and launching, and an on-demand helpdesk available during video calls.

"AVI-SPL's cornerstone technology is its Symphony Platform, which offers a range of value-added features and services including monitoring and management, scheduling, and actionable analytics on usage and a rich admin dashboard," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Roopam Jain. "It adapts to customers' workflows so there is no need for an overhaul of existing processes."

AVI-SPL has more than 35 years of audio/video conferencing service expertise, and supports over 5,000 conferences every month. In 2015, it experienced a 20% growth in bookings, which is almost double the industry average. Additionally, more than 50% percent of its systems bookings are video conferencing related. It is looking to sustain this momentum by delivering reliable service, developing and acquiring talent, and evolving into the collaboration provider space. In 2015, a third of its video conferencing managed services sales were cloud-based and in the first six months of 2016, its cloud-based services grew by 112% year-on-year.

While many of its nearest competitors have a regional focus, AVI-SPL serves customers across the globe with a strong footprint in key geographies outside North America. It boasts operations in 41 offices and 3 video network operation centers (vNOCs) across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. In addition, it has formed key partnerships in Australia and Asia.

"AVI-SPL has a well-established ecosystem of key partners ranging from AV heavyweights, monitor/display manufacturers, and control system designers to video technology providers," noted Jain. "A big game changer for AVI-SPL has been its strong and fast-growing set of Microsoft capabilities. It updated its Microsoft practice to Gold Certification in Q3 2015 and offers robust professional services expertise with its Microsoft practice."

These strategic partnerships and its own outstanding products and services bear testimony to AVI-SPL's visionary leadership. For its overall excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership, Frost & Sullivan is thrilled to recognize AVI-SPL with the prestigious 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award.

