Wix.com Integrates with Square to Make Shopping Easier for Businesses and their Customers

Wix Stores Gain Expanded Payments Solutions and Mobile Access

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: Wix) today announced its integration with Square to give Wix merchants and entrepreneurs in North America a new way to accept online and in-person credit card payments.

Wix's Square integration improves payment processing and allows both online and in-person payments, via mobile device based POS. Any online Wix Store can become a physical store instantly via the Wix App, which automatically and fully syncs the point of sale (POS) with the Wix online catalog and inventory. Wix is aiming to expand the relationship across verticals, including Wix Bookings, over the coming months.

"We are constantly enhancing our ecommerce experience for our subscribers and their shoppers. We know that for small businesses both ecommerce and mobile functionality are crucial," said David Schwartz, VP of ecommerce, at Wix. "Growth of our ecommerce and transaction-enabled subscriptions continues to exceed our overall subscriptions growth, highlighting our broad reach with small businesses. Today, Wix manages more than 305,000 ecommerce subscriptions globally. Now, by integrating the Wix App with the Square POS, users can accept payments in any location."

How it Works: Setup to Sale

The Square integration builds on many of the most popular and powerful features of Wix Stores: a stunning website, easily created using Wix's drag and drop Editor and powerful, easy to setup ecommerce functionality such as order management, promotional tools, customizable tax and shipping rules, and 24/7 support.

Now Wix merchants have even more POS options with the addition of Square. New users can create a stunning Wix Store and, with a few clicks, manage the store and its catalog on the Wix App with the ability to accept payments online or in-person with Square.

Existing subscribers can add Square as an available payment option. Once subscribers complete a quick onboarding process via a secure website, the subscriber will be able to receive payments from major credit cards.

Since the Wix App is an extension of the online store, everything is synced, and merchants can manage their catalog from the Wix mobile app. The app allows them to receive orders both online and in-person by accepting payments through a mobile device with Wix.

"Wix allows any seller to run an omnichannel business," said Pankaj Bengani, Square's Partnerships Lead. "By integrating with Square, businesses can track sales data and manage inventory both online and in-person in one place, making it easier to make smart decisions to grow their business."

For more information please visit us here: http://www.wix.com/wixstores/squarepos

About Wix.com

Wix.com is a leading cloud-based web development platform with more than 97 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. Wix ADI, the Wix Editor and a highly curated App Market enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, San Francisco, New York, Miami, Berlin, Vilnius and Dnepropetrovsk.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Google+.

Download: Wix App for free in Google Play and in the App Store.

About Square, Inc.

Square creates tools that help sellers of all sizes start, run, and grow their businesses. Square's point-of-sale service offers tools for every part of running a business, from accepting credit cards and tracking inventory, to real-time analytics and invoicing. Square also offers sellers financial and marketing services, including small business financing and customer engagement tools. Businesses and individuals use Square Cash, an easy way to send and receive money, as well as Caviar, a food delivery service for popular restaurants. Square was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

