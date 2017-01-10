Kandy Shortlisted in "Best Platform as a Service or Cloud Middleware" Category by 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program

Program recognizes industry's best

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kandy, GENBAND's award-winning communications Platform as a Service (cPaaS) today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards, "Best Platform as a Service or Cloud Middleware" category.

Now entering its seventh year, the Cloud Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. More than 300 organizations from around the globe submitted for this year's award, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. The entrants range from start-ups to large organizations and also include government bodies.

"Today's digital economy is increasingly focused on human-to-machine and machine-to-machine interactions. Whether it's bots, AI or IoT, the need for state-of-the art, secure and enabling cloud platforms has never been greater," said Paul Pluschkell, Kandy founder and CEO and EVP of Strategy, GENBAND. "We're delighted that the judges have placed us among the top providers, especially in such a competitive year."

Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson added, "In our sixth year of recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in the cloud the standard of entries has been staggering. This high level of excellence is reflected in the size of organization we are seeing enter - from start-ups to blue chips, and everything in between. But it's also the sheer global presence of cloud technologies, and innovators outside of the US that have started to become more prominent this year."

Final winners will be announced Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

GENBAND's Kandy communications Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a real time software development platform built from GENBAND's core communications, presence, security and real time technologies. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io.

GENBAND, is a global leader in real-time communications software solutions for service providers, enterprises, independent software vendors, systems integrators and developers in over 80 countries. Kandy, its award-winning, disruptive real-time communications software development platform, is built from the company's global telecommunications network and security technologies. The platform enables these companies to easily embed a full suite of voice, video, chat, screen-sharing and collaboration capabilities into their existing business, web and mobile applications. The company'sNetwork Modernization, Unified Communications, MobilityandEmbedded Communicationssolutions enable its customers to quickly capitalize on growing market segments and introduce differentiating products, applications and services. GENBAND's market-leading solutions, which are deployable in the network, on premise or through the cloud, help its customers connect people to each other and address the growing demands of today's consumers and businesses for real-time communications wherever they happen to be. To learn more visitgenband.com.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2017 and beyond. Categories include Most Promising Start-Up, Best SaaS, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Finalists were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards please visit www.cloud-awards.com/.

