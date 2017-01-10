Mooreland Partners Advises Xcentric Mold & Engineering on Investment from The Riverside Company

Mooreland Continues Active Advisory Role in the Industrial Electronics and Advanced Manufacturing Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mooreland Partners(http://www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, announced today that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Xcentric Mold & Engineering ("Xcentric") on its investment from The Riverside Company. Xcentric provides technology-enabled, quick-turn injection molding, rapid prototyping, and CNC machining services for clients across numerous industries including medical devices, aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and electronics. The Riverside Company is a global private equity investment firm focused on high growth businesses in a variety of sectors.

Based near Detroit, Michigan, Xcentric has earned a stellar reputation for its proprietary software, systems and processes, which allow it to manufacture both the mold tooling and injection molded parts much more rapidly and cost effectively than traditional injection molders in the U.S. or Asia. Xcentric can produce and deliver complicated part orders in as little as 15 days. The company handles orders as low as 50 parts and as high has 100,000 parts, all with the same level of high quality and fast turnaround times via its high-tech Michigan manufacturing facility.

Mooreland has played an important advisory role in the broader advanced manufacturing sector, having successfully completed transactions with a substantial number of clients in 3D printing, injection molding, machining and robotics over the past few years. "Xcentric's proprietary digital manufacturing software platform automates many of the manual and time-consuming processes typically required to obtain custom parts from conventional manufacturers," said Bryan Dow, Executive Director, Mooreland Partners. "We are excited to have played a key role in finding a strong partner for Xcentric as they look to accelerate their already impressive growth."

Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, serving clients from its offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of nearly 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including industrial technology and electronics, enterprise software and services, communications technology, as well as mobile and digital media. Learn more atwww.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog.

