New Review of Taking a Clear View - Efficacy and Durability of Aflibercept in Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

LONDON, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jean-Francois Korobelnik, Sebastian M Waldstein, Faruque Ghanchi, Sascha Fauser

European Ophthalmic Review , 2016;10(Suppl 1):3-10

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151014/276718LOGO )



Published recently in a supplement to European Ophthalmic Review, the peer-reviewed journal from touchOPHTHALMOLOGY, Jean-Francois Korobelnik et al discusses the use of aflibercept an effective means of preventing progression in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) which is the leading cause of vision loss in the elderly. This indication is supported by extensive data from studies such as VIEW 1 and 2 (n=2,457) in which aflibercept showed efficacy across a broad nAMD patient population. These studies have increased knowledge of retinal biomarkers, increased understanding of nAMD and the findings could help inform treatment decisions. Aflibercept, like ranibizumab, requires regular intraocular injections that can negatively impact quality of life. Findings from studies using treat-and-extend regimens indicate that after one years' treatment, patients can be moved to aflibercept dosing intervals of greater than 8 weeks whilst maintaining efficacy. Emerging real-world data indicate that aflibercept can be given bimonthly (after three initial monthly doses). Recent findings suggest that when VEGF suppression therapy is stopped, clinical activity in nAMD resumes sooner than was previously thought. VEGF levels in the retina consequently increase whilst circulating levels may be undetectable. This indicates that more sensitive methods are needed to detect pathologically important levels of VEGF in circulation. Aflibercept is suited to proactive treatment regimens and has a sustained mechanism of action (VEGF suppression time in the aqueous humour of 71 days versus 38 days for ranibizumab) which suggests that the dosing intervals may be further extended after one year. Data from the ongoing ATLAS study show that in treatment-naïve patients, following 1 year of aflibercept, dosing intervals may be extended by 2-week intervals to a maximum 16 weeks. Such reductions in dose frequency have the potential to both reduce the pressure on clinics and improve quality of life for patients with nAMD.

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

http://www.touchophthalmology.com/articles/taking-clear-view-efficacy-and-durability-aflibercept-neovascular-age-related-macular

Disclosure:Sebastian M Waldstein has served as a consultant to Bayer and Novartis Pharma AG. Sascha Fauser has served as a consultant to Bayer, Novartis, Roche and Quantel. Jean-Francois Korobelnik and Faruque Ghanchi have nothing to disclose in relation to this article. This article has been produced on behalf of Bayer Healthcare and reports on a Bayer funded and organised symposium. This article reports the proceedings of a sponsored satellite symposium held at the EURETINA Congress 2015 and, as such, has not been subject to this journal's usual peer review process. The report was reviewed for scientific accuracy by the symposium speakers before publication

Note to the Editor

touchOPHTHALMOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes the European Ophthalmic Review, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of ophthalmology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

http://www.touchOPHTHALMOLOGY.com

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Managing Editor

T: +44 (0)207 193 3186

editor@touchmedicalmedia.com

Providing practical opinion to support best practice for busy healthcare professionals