WEI Beauty Introduces A Skincare Saviour For City Dwellers

Golden Root Multi-Action Anti-Pollution Mist-- A New beautydiscovery At Space NK

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for New Year's skincare resolutions, WEI Beauty extends its product offerings at Space NK to include a detoxifying Golden Root Multi-Action Anti-Pollution Mist (100ml, £31).

Margaret Mitchell, Head Buyer for Space NK explains "This ultra-fine defensive mist, is must have for those living in cities and your first line of defense to protect your skin from the effects of pollution. Wei Beauty's Multi-Action Anti-Pollution Mist is an exhilarating, alcohol-free spray that cloaks your skin with a protective veil of free radical-fighting antioxidants, brightening vitamins and replenishing glycerin to offer protection from the skin-ageing effects of everyday environmental stress.

WEI Beauty's anti-pollution mist features a plant-based, "anti-ozonate" complex to detoxify and rehydrate skin that is frequently exposed and prone to congestion and irritation from environmental pollutants. Antioxidant-rich and alcohol-free, this powerful formula contains high levels of fumaric acid to help prevent and minimize damage caused by air impurities. The formula chemically reacts with the ozone in the air, breaking it down into water before toxins can cause free radical damage. It also contains Golden Root, an ingredient traditionally reserved for Chinese royalty and known as the most potent herb for restoring youth, to help achieve a smooth and beautiful complexion.

"Pollution is a concern for everyone and you can feel how it affects your skin," says Wei Young Brian, Founder and CEO of WEI Beauty. "Our mist is easy to use, hydrating, and refreshing. It makes your skin feel better, but it also offers some protection to help minimize the long-term aging impact from harmful pollutants."

The Golden Root Multi-Action Anti-Pollution Mist is scented with rose, white tea, and ginger and rounds out an acclaimed detoxifying assortment that includes the brand's global top seller Golden Root Purifying Mud Mask (£34), makeup-artist favorite Tibetan Chrysanthemum Correcting Eye Treatment Pads (£48), and innovative sheet mask, Mung Bean Sprout Stress-Relieving Soothing Mask (£10-£48).

About WEI

Where there is balance, there is beauty. Experience the power of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Created on the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine, WEI combines the benefits of centuries-old Eastern remedies with modern day Western technology to deliver proprietary, efficacious skincare. Formulated with potent active ingredients, the highest-quality traditional herbal formulas, and breakthrough delivery systems, WEI is distinguished as an authority in holistic beauty and the only prestige Traditional Chinese Medicine based skincare brand. Founder Wei Young Brian's passion for the healing powers of TCM remains at the brand's essence, delivering products to help women achieve their ideal skin balance.

About Space NK

Space NK was founded in 1993, what began as a single location in London's bustling Covent Garden shopping district, showcasing an expertly curated selection of beauty discoveries from around the globe, soon became the destination for the world's most sought-after luxury products and beauty solutions. Today, Space NK is an internationally respected brand with 64 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 25 stores in the United States and ecommerce business that ships to 56 countries around the world.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/290654/wei_beauty_logo.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455318/SPACE_NK_Logo.jpg